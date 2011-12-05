* Forecast was withdrawn a month ago due to Thai floods
By Kentaro Sugiyama
TOKYO, Dec 5 Toyota Motor Corp
will announce an earnings forecast on Friday for the financial
year to March 2012, as it steadily restores production disrupted
by Thai flooding that forced it to withdraw its outlook a month
earlier.
Toyota's output has returned to normal levels at most of its
production sites worldwide, although Thai and South African
plants continue operating at reduced rates after Thailand's
worst floods in 50 years hit suppliers, cutting global output by
215,000 vehicles from Oct. 10 to Nov. 25.
The relatively quick compilation of new guidance contrasts
with Honda Motor Co, which was hit particularly hard
when its own facilities were inundated by floods in central
Thailand and also withdrew its annual earnings guidance when it
announced half-year results.
Honda said last week it was aiming to give a full-year
forecast with its third-quarter results, usually released in
late January.
"Toyota is doing well compared to Honda (regarding the Thai
floods) and its share of the market is growing as a whole," said
Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment
Management Co.
"I think the numbers will be as expected, and the fact that
they are releasing them now is a good thing."
Nissan Motor Co raised its outlook when it gave its
half-year figures, as it adapted more quickly to the disruptions
triggered by the Thai flooding.
The floods hit just as Toyota's supply chains had recovered
from the devastating March 11 earthquake in northeast Japan.
Japan's biggest automaker had been projecting an operating
profit of 450 billion yen ($5.77 billion) for the year to March
2012 when it withdrew its forecast on Nov. 8, compared with
468.28 billion yen the year before.
The consensus forecast of 23 analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S calls for an operating profit of 422 billion
yen, down from a 486 billion yen average forecast from 21
analysts at the time the company's guidance was withdrawn.
Toyota's profits have also been eroded by the strong yen,
which is making its exports unprofitable and reduces the value
of profits earned overseas when they are repatriated.
The company is nevertheless sticking to a commitment to
manufacturing in Japan, despite disadvantages when competing
globally against rivals such as Hyundai Motor Co.
Monday's news came after the end of share trading in Tokyo.
Toyota shares climbed 2.7 percent on Monday, outperforming a
0.6 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei average, as
well as Honda's 0.8 percent fall and Nissan's 0.1 percent gain.
Since the March 11 earthquake, Toyota and Honda have both
dropped about 26 percent, while Nissan is down 11 percent.
($1 = 77.97 yen)
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito and Mayumi Negishi; Writing
by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Joseph Radford)