Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
April 6 Toyota Motor Corp will shift the development of models to the markets they are sold in, beginning with the United States, the Nikkei reported.
The automaker will entrust the overseas model's development process, which spans everything from product planning, through engineering design and then to testing and evaluation, to local leams, the business daily said.
To localize development, Toyota will ramp up its U.S. engineering workforce by more than 20 percent and will launch a locally developed Avalon model there this year, the daily said. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.