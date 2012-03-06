TOKYO, March 6 Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday orders for the 86, or "Hachi-Roku", sports car totalled roughly 7,000 in the first month since order books opened in Japan on Feb. 2, equivalent to seven times its monthly sales target.

The lightweight sports car, which starts at 1.99 million yen ($24,400), will go on sale on April 6. ($1 = 81.4100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)