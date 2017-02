TOKYO Oct 7 Toyota Motor Corp said it will begin exporting cars from India from March 2012, starting with the Etios sedan and hatchback to South Africa modified to fit local preferences and road conditions.

Toyota said earlier this year its Indian subsidiary Toyota Kirsolskar Motor would raise production capacity to 310,000 vehicles a year in 2013 from the current 160,000 as it aims to boost its presence in emerging markets. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)