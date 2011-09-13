* Building new vehicles factory with 70,000 per year
capacity
* Kijang Innova among vehicles to be made in new plant
* Indonesia capacity to rise to 180,000 units a yr by 2013
* Indonesia's car market grew 58 pct last year to 765,000
units
By Chang-Ran Kim and Janeman Latul
JAKARTA, Sept 13 Toyota Motor Corp said
it will invest 2.9 trillion rupiah ($337 million) in Indonesia,
building a new factory and rolling out a new model, in its
second move this year to expand in the fast-growing car market.
Toyota joins a long list of automakers that have announced
plans this year to invest or expand to tap surging demand in the
world's fourth-most populous country, including General Motors
Co , Nissan Motor Co and Toyota subsidiary
Daihatsu Motor Co .
The factory will produce a new model along with the Kijang
Innova minivan, taking Toyota's total capacity in Indonesia to
180,000 units by early 2013, the world's biggest automaker said
on Tuesday.
Toyota executives were tight-lipped about what the new
vehicle would look like, but said a compact "city car" was among
the options.
"We also need low-cost cars like a small city car or
hatchback," said Johnny Darmawan Danusasmita, president of
Toyota-Astra Motor, the local joint venture.
The new factory, Toyota's second in Indonesia, will be built
next to the existing Karawang plant in North Jakarta.
Indonesia's car market grew by a staggering 58 percent last
year to a record 765,000 vehicles and is widely expected to top
1 million in the next few years.
While such growth is impressive, fuelled by an economy seen
expanding by 6.6 percent this year, Indonesia's auto sales are
still some way short of other Asian emerging markets giants.
China is now the world's biggest auto market, with 13.8 million
vehicles sold last year, while India sales rose 30 percent to a
record 1.98 million.
DOMINANT POSITION
Toyota made the announcement at a news conference, attended
by President Akio Toyoda, to celebrate its 40th anniversary in
Indonesia.
"I am confident that the announcement of this second factory
will be seen as proof of Toyota's commitment to the Indonesian
market," Toyoda said, entering the ballroom in a Jakarta hotel
in an orange Kijang pickup truck, developed in 1977 at the
request of the Indonesian government.
Toyota dominates the Indonesian market, cementing its pole
position in 1977 with the launch of the Kijang truck, priced at
a third of a Corolla sedan.
Toyota took a 38 percent share of the Indonesian market last
year, with retail sales of 281,000 vehicles, and expects that to
grow to around 300,000 this year.
"Dark clouds have overshadowed the recent economic landscape
in Japan and in the West, but Indonesia is bright and vibrant,"
Toyoda said.
The Indonesian market is dominated by multi-purpose vehicles
(MPVs) such as the Kijang Innova and Avanza, but the government
is keen to create a market for smaller city cars and is expected
to outline specifications and other requirements to receive
subsidies to produce them in the country in the coming months.
The prospect of growing demand promises more intense
competition in the market, where Japanese brands control all but
5 percent of the market.
Last week, China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd
said it planned to set up a factory in Indonesia by 2015 with an
initial capacity of 10,000 vehicles per year and start-up
investment of $20 million as it seeks to win market share.
More than half of Toyota's vehicles so far are produced by
Daihatsu, with which Toyota co-developed the best-selling
Avanza, sold as Xenia under Daihatsu's badge. Daihatsu also
builds Toyota's Rush model under an original equipment
manufacturing deal.
($1 = 8600.000 Indonesian Rupiahs)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Lincoln Feast)