TOKYO Feb 8 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it would lift annual production capacity at the Karawang No. 2 Plant it is building in Indonesia to 120,000 vehicles from the 70,000 previously touted.

The automaker said it would invest an additional 15 billion yen ($195.11 million) in the facility due to the increase. ($1 = 76.8800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)