GLOBAL-MARKETS-Oil tumbles, stocks follow; U.S. dollar off after weak data
* Fed hike almost certain, all eyes on signals for further policy
April 10 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said it had invested $1.33 billion in its Kentucky plant as part of the automaker's plan to invest $10 billion in the United States over the next five years.
The move comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to change trade rules to make them more favorable for American jobs, undermining some Japanese exporters' confidence in their manufacturing plans and likely sales in the United States. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Fed hike almost certain, all eyes on signals for further policy
* U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall to lowest in 7 months (Adds details, economist comment)
LJUBLJANA, June 14 Slovenian banks have become more robust and better able to withstand economic shocks three years after their bad loan problems almost pushed the country towards an international bailout, the Bank of Slovenia said its June report on financial stability on Wednesday.