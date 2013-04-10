US STOCKS-Wall St slightly up with Yellen speech in focus
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
OHIRA, Japan, April 10 Japanese manufacturers are grateful for the government's steps to pull the country out of deflation, Akio Toyoda, the president of Toyota Motor Corp , said on Wednesday.
"The Japanese manufacturing industry is grateful for the government's quick attempt to bring Japan out of deflation that has continued for 20 years," Toyoda told reporters in northeastern Japan.
The yen, which hovered near record highs against the dollar last year, has fallen roughly 15 percent versus the greenback since Shinzo Abe became prime minister in December and pledged to end deflation.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
March 3 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said on Friday it had signed a deal to deliver 70 trams to Zurich's public transport authority at a base price of about 300 million Swiss francs ($297.06 million).
LONDON, March 3 Taxi app Uber lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.