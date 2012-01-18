SEOUL Jan 18 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp
aims to sell 10,000 cars in South Korea this year
including 6,000 Camrys, the chief of its Korean business said on
Wednesday.
The target of 6,000 Camrys is triple the number sold last
year, Hisao Nakabayashi, CEO and president of Toyota's South
Korean operations, told a press conference.
The new Camry model bound for South Korea will be produced
entirely in the United States, Toyota said in a statement.
Earlier, a report said Toyota was considering maneuvering
production of Camry autos for South Korea to the United States
from Japan to help lower export costs of the sedan.
Asked about the rapid progress of South Korean rivals such
as Hyundai Motor, Toyota President Akio Toyoda said
the "more good competitors are, the better the global car market
will be for customers."
