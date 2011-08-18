DETROIT Aug 17 A former top lawyer for Toyota
Motor Corp (7203.T) has asked a federal appeals court to throw
out a $2.6 million settlement he was ordered to pay to the
automaker, saying the order violated his constitutional
rights.
Dimitrios Biller had been a senior product liability lawyer
for Toyota and managed the automaker's defense in a number of
rollover accident cases.
He resigned in 2007 after saying he had confronted the
Japanese automaker about what he described as an effort to
withhold evidence in legal cases stemming from accidents in
Toyota vehicles.
His ongoing legal dispute with Toyota shot to national
prominence in late 2009 and early 2010 when the Japanese
automaker came under fire for not acting more promptly to
address claims of unintended acceleration in its vehicles.
Biller said in a filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the Ninth Circuit dated Aug. 2 that he had sold his family
house to pay $217,000 to Toyota. He said he still owes
"approximately $2.4 million" to the automaker under the terms
of an arbitrator's ruling.
Biller and Toyota reached a severance agreement in 2007.
But in late 2008, the automaker sued Biller in California state
court claiming that he had improperly disclosed confidential
information stemming from his work with Toyota in running a
trial consulting business he had set up.
Toyota then won a preliminary injunction against Biller in
California state court. Biller responded with his own lawsuit
against Toyota in federal court, accusing the company of
defamation and fraud.
In January 2011, an arbitrator appointed by the federal
court sided with Toyota, ordering Biller to pay the automaker
$2.6 million.
In his filing with the federal appeals court, Biller called
a ruling by a federal court judge upholding the judgment
against him "a travesty of justice," saying that Toyota's
severance agreement with him should have been subject to
protections under California state law.
Biller said Toyota had been allowed by the court to take
custody of his computer files under the terms of the order
against him, including data on his clients other than Toyota.
The case is Biller et al. v. Toyota Motor Sales USA et al.,
No. 11-55587.
Separately, Toyota faces a lawsuit from consumers in
California who claim that their vehicles lost value because the
automaker failed to address problems that caused some of its
vehicles to surge forward. Toyota disputes that claim.
Toyota has in recent years recalled millions of vehicles
for gas pedal and floor mat problems that owners have linked to
unintended acceleration.
That case is In re: Toyota Motor Corp Unintended
Acceleration Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Central District of
California, No. 10-ml-02151.
