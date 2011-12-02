* Judge dismissed similar claims in April
* Claims did not trace losses to U.S.-based actions
By Sue Zeidler
LOS ANGELES, Dec 1 Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) has
won the dismissal of a U.S. lawsuit brought by vehicle owners in
14 other countries who said their Toyotas lost value because of
the Japanese automaker's mishandling of alleged unintended
acceleration problems.
U.S. District Judge James Selna said the plaintiffs could not
bring their claims in a U.S. court, saying they "have not shown
that their alleged economic loss is fairly traceable to Toyota
Motor Corp's U.S.-based marketing actions."
The plaintiffs included people who bought or leased 27
different Toyota models outside the United States. The ruling
means that these people cannot pursue claims against Toyota in the
U.S. courts.
Monica Kelly, a lawyer for the Ribbeck Law firm that has been
representing the plaintiffs, could not immediately be reached
after market hours on Thursday.
Selna had dismissed similar claims in April, but gave the
plaintiffs another chance to make their case.
"We are pleased that Judge Selna has now twice ruled in
Toyota's favor on this important issue," said Lisa Gilford, a
lawyer for Toyota, in a statement.
She added that Toyotas are made in at least 26 countries
worldwide, and that the vast majority of models at issue in the
lawsuit were not made, designed or sold in the United States.
The world's largest automaker has recalled several million
vehicles for problems since late 2009, including stuck gas pedals
and floor mat flaws, that owners have linked to unintended
acceleration.
The recalls led to hundreds of state and federal lawsuits,
including claims over alleged injuries and deaths and "economic
loss" claims tied to lost resale value.
Selna, who sits in Santa Ana, California, handles most of the
federal cases.
The case is in re:Toyota Motor Corp Unintended Acceleration
Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Central District of California, No. 10-ml-2151.
(Reporting by Sue Zeidler)