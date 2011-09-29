* Case dismissed for lack of jurisdiction
* Originally scheduled for Feb 2013 trial
* One of hundreds before a California federal court
By Moira Herbst
Sept. 29 A U.S. federal judge dismissed on
Thursday the first scheduled bellwether case in nationwide
litigation alleging Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) made defective
vehicles that accelerated unexpectedly.
In the ruling, Judge James Selna said his court lacked
jurisdiction over the case, and that the proper forum for it is
Utah state court. Selna's court, the U.S. District Court for
the Central District of California in Santa Ana, is overseeing
hundreds of lawsuits against Toyota for alleged safety defects.
Initially selected in June by the judge as the first
bellwether to go to trial in February 2013, the wrongful death
case involves a Utah crash that killed two people.
"We are pleased this jurisdictional issue has been resolved
and that the Court agrees with Toyota that the proper forum for
this case is Utah state court," said Celeste Migliore, a Toyota
spokeswoman.
An attorney for the plaintiffs did not immediately return a
phone call seeking comment.
According to the lawsuit, Paul Van Alfen was killed when
the 2008 Toyota Camry he was driving slammed into a wall
opposite an exit ramp on a highway near Wendover, Utah. The
Nov. 5, 2010 accident occurred after the Camry unexpectedly
accelerated and did not stop even after Van Alfen applied the
brakes, the plaintiffs allege.
A passenger in the car, Charlene Lloyd, died from her
injuries the next day, and Van Alfen's wife Shirlene and son
Cameron were injured in the crash, the complaint states. They
also sued Toyota.
Toyota, the world's largest automaker, has recalled several
million vehicles for problems since late 2009, including stuck
gas pedals and floor mat flaws, that owners have linked to
unintended acceleration.
The recalls led to hundreds of state and federal lawsuits,
including claims over alleged injuries, wrongful deaths and
"economic loss" tied to lost resale value. Most cases have been
consolidated into multi-district litigation in Selna's court in
Santa Ana, California.
The cases are: In re: Toyota Motor Corp Unintended
Acceleration Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Central District of
California, No. 10-ml-02151; and Van Alfen et al v. Toyota
Motor Sales USA Inc et al in the same court, No. 11-04143.
(Reporting by Moira Herbst, additional reporting by
Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)