BRIEF-Power Solutions International appoints Shaojun Sun as chairman
* Pursuant to agreement entered by co and Weichai, Shaojun Sun appointed to serve as chairman of co -sec filing
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. Aug 5 Toyota Motor Corp's Lexus brand is planning to launch a second top-of-the-line "flagship" model to accompany a new generation of its LS sedan, the head of the brand's U.S. operations told Reuters on Wednesday.
"We need a flagship. It doesn't have to be a sedan," Jeff Bracken, Lexus division general manager, told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.
Bracken noted the success of luxury sport utility vehicles such as Tata Motors' Land Rover brand, the Cadillac Escalade from General Motors Co and large SUVs coming from the German luxury automakers. (Reporting by Joseph White in Traverse City, Michigan; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* DXC Technology - On April 3, 2017, DXC, incremental lenders providing such incremental commitments exercised an option under revolving credit agreement
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index climbed modestly on Thursday, helped by energy and financial stocks, but the market was mostly subdued ahead of a big meeting between the United States and China, and employment data due on Friday.