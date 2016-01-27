* Toyota says may make Daihatsu a wholly owned subsidiary
* Toyota, Suzuki deny in negotiations for potential tie-up
* Analysts see Toyota making play to grow market share in
India
By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toyota Motor Corp said it
was considering buying out the rest of minivehicle maker
Daihatsu Motor Co, a $3.2 billion deal at current
market prices, but denied a report that it was in partnership
talks with Daihatsu rival Suzuki Motor Corp.
Shares in Daihatsu soared 20 percent in late Wednesday trade
after being overwhelmed by buy orders throughout the day. Shares
in Suzuki jumped 11 percent despite denials from both Toyota and
Suzuki. Toyota rose 3.6 percent.
Full control of Daihatsu could help Toyota leverage the
lower-cost brand better and cut procurement costs for Daihatsu,
while capital ties with Suzuki would help the world's largest
automaker make inroads into India where Suzuki commands around
half the passenger car market.
"We are constantly considering a number of possibilities
relating to Daihatsu, such as partnerships or business
restructuring, including making the company a fully owned
subsidiary," Toyota said in a statement, but added that no
decisions had been made.
Toyota owns 51.2 percent of Daihatsu, which like Suzuki,
specialises in 660cc minivehicles, a segment particular to
Japan, as well as compact cars.
The Nikkei business daily said that Toyota and Suzuki were
discussing ties from a variety of angles, including the
possibility of cross-shareholdings as they look to take
capitalise on demand for compact cars in India and other
emerging economies.
Some analysts noted that greater control of Daihatsu could
be at odds with potential cooperation with Suzuki given that the
two minivehicle makers are fierce competitors for the same
customers.
"I can easily see the Daihatsu brand used in the same way
that VW uses Skoda or Renault uses Dacia or Nissan uses Datsun
as a low-cost, sub-premium brand to the core brand," CLSA senior
research analyst Christopher Richter said.
"That could be a very effective weapon against Suzuki in
places like India ... if I were Suzuki that would sound like a
risk to doing business with Toyota."
Still, others noted that a potential Toyota-Suzuki
partnership could benefit both automakers.
Suzuki, through its control of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
, has a vast distribution network in India that Toyota
could greatly benefit from.
"Suzuki would meanwhile be getting a stable shareholder in
Toyota as well as access to Toyota's HEV/FCV and other
next-generation environmental technologies geared toward future
vehicle electrification," JPMorgan analysts said in a note.
Suzuki is expected, however, to tread carefully with any new
tie-ups. It formed a capital alliance with Volkswagen AG
in early 2010 but relations soon soured, leading to
a years-long dispute in an arbitration court that ended last
year with the unwinding of their cross-shareholdings.
($1 = 118.1000 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Additional reporting by Chang-Ran
Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)