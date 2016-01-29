TOKYO Jan 29 Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it would buy out the rest of minivehicle maker Daihatsu Motor Co, a move that will help it leverage the lower-cost brand better.

The world's largest automaker currently owns 51.2 percent of Daihatsu, which had the weakest sales performance in the Toyota group last year, lagging behind the Toyota and Lexus brands and truck maker Hino Motors Ltd.

Toyota had flagged the move earlier this week. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editingn by Edwina Gibbs)