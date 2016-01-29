TOKYO Jan 29 Toyota Motor Corp and Daihatsu Motor Co said on Friday their respective presidents, Akio Toyoda and Masanori Mitsui, will hold a news conference at 7:30 p.m. (1030 GMT) in Tokyo.

The companies will put out a news release at 4:00 p.m. (0700 GMT), they said.

The Nikkei business daily reported this week Toyota planned to turn Daihatsu into a wholly owned subsidiary. Toyota owns 51.2 percent of Daihatsu. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)