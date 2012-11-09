* Toyota plans 50,000 sub-compact vehicles annually

* Toyota production to start around summer of 2015

* Adds to 140,000 cars Mazda plans to annually build

TOKYO, Nov 9 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp said on Friday that Mazda will produce Toyota vehicles for the North American market at its new plant in Mexico.

The Mazda plant, currently under construction in Guanajuato, Mexico, will begin producing about 50,000 sub-compact Toyota vehicles starting around the summer of 2015, Toyota and Mazda said in a joint statement.

The production for Toyota will add to the already 140,000 Mazda2 sub-compact and Mazda3 compact cars that Mazda, Japan's No.5 automaker, aims to produce annually at the plant starting in the fiscal year that ends March 2014.

Toyota, which counts the United States as its largest market, will invest in equipment and development costs related to producing its vehicles at the factory. Officials at both firms declined to comment on the expected investment amount.