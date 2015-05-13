TOKYO May 13 Toyota Motor Corp said it and Mazda Motor Corp would hold a joint news conference at 1000 GMT on Wednesday to announce a new partnership, with the presidents of both companies attending.

Sources told Reuters at the weekend that the automakers were in talks to expand their partnership in fuel-efficient technology.

Toyota would provide fuel-cell and plug-in-hybrid technology to Mazda, while Mazda would offer Toyota fuel-efficient gasoline and diesel engine technology under its SkyActiv series, the sources said.