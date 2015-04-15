By Chang-Ran Kim
| TOKYO, April 15
TOKYO, April 15 Toyota Motor Corp
announced plans for new factories in Mexico and China on
Wednesday, ending a self-imposed expansion freeze to fend off
rivals racing to overtake it as the world's top-selling
automaker.
Confirming earlier Reuters reports, the Japanese
manufacturer said it would build a $1 billion plant with the
capacity to produce 200,000 cars a year in the central Mexican
state of Guanajuato.
Toyota also said it would build its Corolla model there
from 2019, transferring production from its Cambridge, Ontario
plant in Canada as part of a realignment of its North American
manufacturing operations. The firm's first passenger car plant
in Mexico would create about 2,000 jobs, it said in a statement.
Burned by excess capacity after the global financial crisis
and a huge recall shortly after, President Akio Toyoda paused
new factory investment and called instead for making better use
of existing plants. Toyota said it was now using about 90
percent of its total manufacturing capacity, versus about 70
percent in 2009.
Toyota also used the time to draw up a fresh blueprint for
new factories under its latest initiative, dubbed Toyota New
Global Architecture (TNGA), to overhaul the way it develops and
builds cars.
Its renewed investment comes as rivals Volkswagen AG
and General Motors Co steadily add plants as
they vie for the industry's sales crown.
COMPACT PLANT
Toyota said the Guanajuato factory would be the first
designed to TNGA specifications, and that initial investment
would likely be about 40 percent less than comparable
investments in 2008. The Guanajuato site, which will be compact
and have none of the overhead conveyors common in car plants,
would be a model for its other factories, Toyota said.
To boost efficiency in the region, Toyota said some Corolla
production from Ontario would also be transferred to
Mississippi. The Ontario plant would then focus on higher-end,
mid-sized models along with factories in Kentucky and Indiana,
Toyota said.
In China, Toyota said it would spend about 52.5 billion yen
($440 million) to add a new facility and third line at its
factory in Guangzhou, owned jointly with Guangzhou Automobile
Group Co Ltd. The line, to be completed by the end
of 2017, would start production as needed from that year.
The new line would have production capacity of about 100,000
cars a year, and could be expanded if needed, Toyota said.
Toyota said it would also aim to make the existing Guangzhou
lines more efficient, including through more automation. Excess
labour would then be allocated to the new line, meaning no new
jobs would be added.
($1 = 119.4900 yen)
