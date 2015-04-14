MEXICO CITY, April 13 Toyota Motor Corp
will spend $1 billion to build a car factory in the central
Mexican state of Guanajuato, with plans to announce the
investment on Wednesday, two sources with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
The 200,000-cars-a-year factory will create about 2,400
direct jobs, one of the people told Reuters, declining to be
identified because the plan is not yet public.
Reuters reported earlier that the factory - Toyota's first
to build passenger cars in Mexico - would produce the Corolla
compact car from the summer of 2019, ending a self-imposed
three-year freeze on new investments.
President Enrique Pena Nieto will attend the announcement to
be held in Mexico on Wednesday, the people said.
A Toyota spokeswoman in Tokyo said nothing had been decided.
(Additional reporting and editing by Chang-Ran Kim)