TOKYO, Sept 26 Toyota Motor Corp on
Monday launched its first car in Japan's growing 660cc
minivehicle segment in a move that is set to intensify
competition in the shrinking domestic market.
Toyota was the only Japanese carmaker without 660cc
minivehicles, leaving them to subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co
, which along with Suzuki Motor Corp controls
about two-thirds of that market.
But minicars' growing popularity, driven by improving
features and lower taxes, prompted Toyota's decision last year
to enter the segment with vehicles supplied by Daihatsu.
Minivehicles, with engine displacements of up to 660cc, are
unique to Japan and made up about 35 percent of total vehicle
sales last year. They are especially popular in rural areas as a
second or third family car.
Toyota's new Pixis Space, a rebadged version of Daihatsu's
boxy Move Conte, starts at 1.12 million yen ($14,700) with
mileage of 25.5 km/litre, it said in a statement.
Toyota plans to initially launch three minivehicle models
starting this fall, targeting annual sales of 60,000 once all
three are out. It did not provide a separate sales target for
the Pixis Space.
Toyota's entry into the minivehicle market is aimed mainly
at helping its independent sales companies, which refer about
30,000 customers annually to Daihatsu's minivehicles.
Toyota itself plans no TV commercials or advertisements for
the minivehicles, a spokesman said. Of the 283 sales companies
that sell Toyota cars, 211 have said they wanted to carry
Toyota-badged minivehicles through 290 dealerships, he said.
Toyota has about 4,800 dealerships in Japan.
Rivals Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co
also plan to beef up their lineup of minivehicles, which Honda
CEO Takanobu Ito has said could grow to half of Japan's market
in the near future.
($1 = 76.260 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)