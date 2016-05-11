May 11 Toyota Motor :

* Says it to repurchase up to 100 million shares, representing a 3.24 pct stake, during May 18 to Nov. 17

* Says the share repurchase up to 50 billion yen in total

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/yKUw

