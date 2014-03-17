UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, March 17 An Indian unit of Toyota Motor Corp has declared a lockout of its employees at two car plants near Bangalore since Sunday saying employees have deliberately suspended production lines, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indian unit of Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor, has not said for how long the lockout will continue, NHK reported.
Toyota Motor was not immediately able to comment. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Dominic Lau)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources