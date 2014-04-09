(Repeats urgent after correction in alert)
TOKYO, April 9 Toyota Motor Corp will
recall 6.58 million vehicles globally to fix faults in the
steering and seats, a company draft statement showed on
Wednesday, in one of the largest recalls to date in the global
auto industry.
The world's biggest automaker is recalling certain Yaris,
Urban Cruiser, RAV4 and Hilux models after identifying faults in
the steering column, wiring harnesses and seat railings of 1,058
vehicles. The Yaris is also sold as the Vitz and the Urban
Cruiser under the Scion brand as the xA.
The recall tally was preliminary and subject to review until
a formal announcement in Japan later on Wednesday, a Toyota
representative said.
The recall covers models of the Yaris subcompact and Urban
Cruiser SUVs assembled between January 2005 and August 2010 as
well as RAV4 SUVs and Hilux compact pickups made between June
2004 and December 2010, Toyota said in the statement.
It said 825,000 of the affected vehicles were in Europe but
that it was not aware of any accidents related to these faults.
It was not immediately clear if the faults were due to
design or manufacturing issues.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer in Berlin, Laurence Frost in Paris
and Chang-Ran Kim in Tokyo; Editing by Miral Fahmy)