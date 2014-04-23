TOKYO, April 23 Toyota Motor Corp kept
its position as the world's best-selling car maker in the first
quarter of 2014, beating rivals Volkswagen AG and
General Motors Co after it sold record 2.58 million
vehicles globally.
The Japanese auto maker and its group companies saw
worldwide sales in January-March rise 6.3 percent from a year
ago, buoyed by strong demand in Japan as well as recovering
sales in China and Europe, it said on Wednesday.
During the same period, General Motors sold 2.42 million
vehicles, up 2 percent year-on-year, while Volkswagen's
group-wide global sales were 2.40 million vehicles, a 5.8
percent increase.
Toyota also said on Wednesday that in the financial year
ended in March, its global group sales topped 10 million
vehicles for the first time. The Toyota group sold 10.13 million
vehicles worldwide during that period, up 4.5 percent
year-on-year.
Toyota's group sales include figures from minicar maker
Daihatsu Motor Co along with truck and bus maker Hino
Motors Ltd.
Toyota was the best-selling car maker from 2008 through 2010
and regained that position in 2012, after dropping to third
place in 2011 behind GM and Volkswagen following natural
disasters in Japan and Thailand.
In 2014, the Toyota group plans to sell 10.32 million
vehicles, representing 4 percent growth. Sales are expected to
slow in its home market due to a sales tax hike that took place
in Japan in April.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by David Holmes)