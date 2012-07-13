July 13 A U.S. senator told federal safety
regulators he is concerned that they didn't go far enough in a
probe that found Toyota Motor Corp's electronics
systems did not cause unintended acceleration incidents.
Sen. Charles Grassley, Republican from Iowa, sent a letter,
dated Thursday, to the regulators saying a phenomenon known as
tin whiskers "may be a cause for concern."
In a statement, Toyota said, "No one has ever found a
single real-world example of tin whiskers causing an unintended
acceleration event."
Grassley's letter said tin whiskers are "electronically
conductive, crystalline structures of tin that sometimes grow
from surfaces where tin (especially electroplated tin) is used
as a final finish."
Company spokesman Brian Lyons said, "There have been a lot
of theories that tin whiskers can cause unintended acceleration.
The fact is, they never have."
The NHTSA said on Friday it would carefully review
Grassley's letter and respond appropriately.
A NASA report issued in February 2011 as well as findings of
an independent scientific panel in January 2012 support Toyota's
stance that its throttle systems were not the cause of the
unintended acceleration events that prompted the worst safety
crisis in the history of Japan's leading automaker.
About 8 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles were
recalled in the United States in 2009 and 2010, which along with
Japan is Toyota's largest market. Toyota is No. 3 in U.S. sales
so far this year.
Millions of other Toyota and Lexus vehicles were recalled
worldwide. The recalls were not for the electronic throttle
systems. Many of them were for floormats that could cause
accelerator pedals to become stuck open.
Grassley's letter cites the NASA report as cautioning that
even though NASA found no proof that the electronic throttle
control system caused the reported unintended acceleration
events, that does not mean they could not occur.
Toyota said that there is no data that suggests that its
vehicles are any more prone to "tin whiskers" issues than those
of other manufacturers.
"In the unlikely event that tin whiskers cause a short-
circuit in the pedal position sensor," Toyota's statement said,
"our systems detect the fault, illuminate the malfunction
indicator light and put the vehicle into "limp home" mode,
allowing the driver to safely move the vehicle to the side of
the road as designed.
NHTSA and NASA reports on unintended acceleration can be
found at www.nhtsa.gov/ua.
(Reporting By Bernie Woodall)