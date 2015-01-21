TOKYO Jan 21 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Wednesday it expects its vehicle sales to fall slightly in 2015
in a move that could see rival Volkswagen AG steal
the industry crown this year.
Toyota said it expects 2015 group-wide global sales to fall
about 1 percent to 10.15 million vehicles as demand stalls in
emerging markets such as China and Indonesia, as well as in
Japan after the country's sales take hike last year. The figure
includes sales at subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co and
Hino Motors Ltd.
Toyota expects its parent-only sales to rise 0.4 percent to
9.18 million vehicles, with a 2 percent rise to 7.73 million
vehicles overseas and a 7 percent fall to 1.45 million in Japan.
In 2014, its group-wide sales grew 3 percent to 10.231
million vehicles.
