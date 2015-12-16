TOKYO Dec 16 Toyota Motor Corp said it
expected group-wide global vehicle sales to stay flat in 2016 at
10.11 million vehicles, likely keeping it ahead of rivals
Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co as the
world's top-selling automaker.
Global sales at the group, which includes mini-vehicle maker
Daihatsu Motor Co and truck maker Hino Motors Ltd
, would likely total 10.10 million vehicles this year,
it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Group-wide production is likely to rise about 1 percent to
10.20 million vehicles, Toyota said.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)