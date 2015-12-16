TOKYO Dec 16 Toyota Motor Corp said it expected group-wide global vehicle sales to stay flat in 2016 at 10.11 million vehicles, likely keeping it ahead of rivals Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co as the world's top-selling automaker.

Global sales at the group, which includes mini-vehicle maker Daihatsu Motor Co and truck maker Hino Motors Ltd , would likely total 10.10 million vehicles this year, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Group-wide production is likely to rise about 1 percent to 10.20 million vehicles, Toyota said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)