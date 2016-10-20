UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WARSAW, Oct 20 (Reuters) -
* Toyota plans to invest a total of 650 million zlotys ($165.24 million) by 2018 in new production lines at its Polish plants, the Polish government said on Thursday.
* The investment comprises 372 million zlotys on a new petrol engine production line as well as almost 279 million zlotys for the production of gear boxes for hybrid cars, the economy ministry said.
* Toyota's investment follows Daimler's decision to build a 500 million-euro engine plant in southwest Poland. ($1 = 3.9337 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources