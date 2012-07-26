U.S. business in China warms to possible Trump trade policy shake-up
* Reciprocity calls for same access and benefits for both countries
(Repeats to cover separate alert)
PARIS, July 26 Japan's Toyota Tsusho Corp has agreed to buy a 29.8 percent stake in distribution firm CFAO from French luxury and retail group PPR and may launch an offer for the whole company valuing it at 2.3 billion euros ($2.79 billion).
Toyota Tsusho is paying 37.50 euros a share for the stake in CFAO and any offer for the remainder of the group would be at the same price, PPR said in a statement on Thursday.
PPR has agreed to tender its remaining 12.2 percent stake in CFAO to any full offer, while Toyota Tsusho has accepted to pay an indemnity of 50 million euros to PPR in case it does not file a voluntary tender offer by Sept. 15. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)
* Reciprocity calls for same access and benefits for both countries
Feb 14 Trian Fund Management LP disclosed a $3.5 billion stake in Procter & Gamble Co on Tuesday, taking aim at the maker of Pampers diapers as it moves to boost sales and shed unprofitable brands.
Feb 14 The buyout firm that owns Chuck E. Cheese has hired investment banks to help it prepare for either a sale or initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.