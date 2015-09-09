TOKYO, Sept 9 Toyota Motor Corp said it
would launch the new Prius model in Japan at the end of 2015 and
roll out the gasoline-electric hybrid car in other regions
thereafter.
Unveiling the car in a world premiere in Las Vegas late on
Tuesday, Toyota said the fourth-generation Prius boasts thermal
efficiency of over 40 percent and "a huge boost in fuel
economy", without specifying the mileage.
The Prius would be the first model to be built under the
Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) strategy, the automaker's
new approach to developing vehicles to improve its cars' fuel
efficiency, styling and other features partly by the use of more
common components.
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)