TOKYO Oct 13 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Tuesday the fourth-generation Prius hybrid model would have
listed mileage of 40 km per litre (94 mpg) in Japan, improving
fuel economy by more than a fifth from the current version's
32.6 km/l.
Japan's top automaker, which pioneered the fuel-efficient
gasoline-hybrid engine technology with the first-generation
Prius in 1997, said mileage would vary depending on the car's
specification.
Toyota has said it would begin selling the new Prius from
year-end, starting in Japan.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing
by Styephen Coates)