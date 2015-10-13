TOKYO Oct 13 Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday the fourth-generation Prius hybrid model would have listed mileage of 40 km per litre (94 mpg) in Japan, improving fuel economy by more than a fifth from the current version's 32.6 km/l.

Japan's top automaker, which pioneered the fuel-efficient gasoline-hybrid engine technology with the first-generation Prius in 1997, said mileage would vary depending on the car's specification.

Toyota has said it would begin selling the new Prius from year-end, starting in Japan.

