TOKYO, March 23 Toyota Motor Corp will ramp up production in Japan by about 10 percent in April-September as recent yen falls boost exports, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

The automaker will produce about 2.5 million vehicles in Japan in April-September, up 200,000 from the initial plan, the Japanese daily said.

The recent weakening of the yen has helped improve exports, mainly to the United States and the Middle East, the paper said, adding that annual domestic output for 2013 may also be revised up from the current plan of 3.1 million vehicles.

Toyota could not be immediately reached for comment.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive fiscal and monetary expansion campaign to revive the world's third largest economy has sparked a fall in the yen, making major exporters like Toyota more competitive. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Ron Popeski)