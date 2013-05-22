May 23 Toyota Motor Corp will raise its worldwide production target of Toyota and Lexus vehicles for the April-September period by 150,000 units to slightly more than 4.5 million, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The world's bestselling carmaker is also expected to boost domestic output by 150,000 units to about 1.65 million, the paper said.

Toyota's overseas production for the period will remain at 2.9 million units, as Southeast Asia's economic growth shows signs of slowing, Nikkei reported.

The company's production plans for October and beyond remain unchanged, the Nikkei said.

The company said in May that sales in the calendar year 2013 could reach 9.91 million. Toyota could be the first carmaker in history to sell more than 10 million vehicles in a year. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)