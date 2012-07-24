July 25 Toyota Motor Corp will slash
daily output by 16 percent in October, compared with the average
from January to May, as the government terminates subsidies for
fuel-efficient vehicles, the Nikkei reported.
Subsidies have helped domestic production this year, but the
program is winding down, prompting Japan's top automaker to cut
daily production by 500 units in August and 900 units in
September from its earlier plan, the business daily said.
Toyota will likely meet its annual domestic production
target of 3.4 million units, helped by better-than-expected
output in the first half of the year, the Nikkei said.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)