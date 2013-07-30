July 31 Toyota Motor Corp will this
year become the first automaker to make more than 10 million
vehicles a year, boosted by a weaker yen and strong demand for
hybrids in Japan, the Nikkei reported.
The global production plan is expected to be announced on
Friday after Toyota reports earnings, the paper said.
A little more than 3.3 million of the 10.1 million vehicles
will be produced in Japan, the paper said. The total includes
those produced by Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors
Ltd.
Toyota sold just under 10 million vehicles last year to win
back its crown as the world's No.1 carmaker, after falling
behind General Motors and Volkswagen in 2011.
It looks set to retain the top spot in sales for the first
half of the year.