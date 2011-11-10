NAGOYA, Japan Nov 10 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday the company was still examining the right timing for a full resumption of production in Thailand after a decision a day earlier to restart partial work there on Nov. 21.

Toyoda spoke to a small group of reporters at the automaker's Nagoya office upon returning from Thailand, where extensive flooding has forced Toyota's three vehicle plants to suspend work due to the lack of parts from hundreds of suppliers. (Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)