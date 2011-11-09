TOKYO Nov 9 Toyota Motor Corp has told
its parts suppliers it aims to return to normal production
levels in Japan in early 2012, restoring output that has been
hit by the impact of Thai floods, a source familiar with the
situation said on Wednesday.
A Toyota spokeswoman declined to comment on the company's
production plans.
The firm has halted production at its three plants in
Thailand, its Southeast Asia production hub, since Oct. 10 after
flooding affected suppliers, forcing it to reduce production
domestically from Oct. 24, with output currently at 70 to 80
percent of planned levels.
Toyota aims to secure alternative parts supplies by the end
of this year and boost output back to originally planned levels
at the start of 2012, the source said.
The source added that Toyota was also looking at how it
might be able to restore production at overseas plants at about
the same pace as its recovery in domestic production.
