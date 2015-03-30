March 30 Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A Inc, a unit of
Toyota Motor Corp, said it would offer low-cost
automated braking safety packages to U.S. customers as an
optional accessory for all its Toyota and Lexus cars by the end
of 2017.
The new braking system will be launched when the company
showcases its first-ever RAV4 Hybrid SUV and Lexus unveil its
fourth-generation RX luxury crossover SUV on Wednesday and
Thursday at the New York Auto Show.
Toyota said the packages - Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) and
Lexus Safety System+ (LSS+) - will help in accident protection
by preventing or mitigating rear collisions, keeping drivers
within their lane and enhancing road safety during night time
driving.
"Pushing these systems across our lineup, as quickly as
possible, can help protect people in the event of a crash. More
importantly it will help prevent some crashes from ever
happening in the first place," Jim Lentz, Chief Executive,
Toyota Motor North America said in a statement.
While the TSS will be priced between $300 and $500, the LSS+
will be priced from $500 to $635, the car maker said.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru)