Nov 21 Toyota Motor Corp is recalling
about 150,000 Tacoma mid-size pickup trucks from the model years
2001 to 2004 in cold-weather U.S. states because the spare tire
could fall off.
The spare tire in these Tacoma models is stored beneath the
trucks' bed. When the trucks were made, the metal plate that
keeps the spare tire in place was not coated with sufficient
amounts of phosphate to retard rust, Toyota said.
Over time and in limited cases, corrosion of the plate could
cause it to break, causing the detachment of the spare tire,
Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A. said in a statement issued on
Wednesday.
The 150,000 trucks involved in the recall were initially
sold in one of 20 cold-weather U.S. states, Toyota said.
Letters will go to the owners of the recalled vehicles in
December, Toyota said.
Toyota dealers will replace the spare tire assembly, if
necessary, without charge to Tacoma owners.