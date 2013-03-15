March 15 Toyota Motor Corp is recalling
310,000 of its FJ Cruiser sports utility vehicles worldwide
because the seatbelt anchor could become detached through wear,
the company said on Friday.
Two-thirds of the vehicles to be recalled are in the United
States. The affected FJ Cruisers are from model years 2007 to
2013, Toyota said.
No accidents or injuries have been reported due to the
problem, Toyota said.
"The seatbelt retractors for the driver and front passenger
seat belts are mounted on the rear doors of the vehicles,"
Toyota said in a press statement. "Due to insufficient strength
of the rear door panel, cracks may develop over an extended
period of time if the rear door is repeatedly and forcefully
closed."
This may cause the seatbelts to become unanchored.
Letters to owners of FJ Cruisers are to be sent soon, after
the automaker comes up with a remedy to the problem, Toyota
said.
Of the recalled vehicles, there are 209,000 in the United
States; 52,000 in the Middle East; 16,000 in Canada; 13,000 in
South America and Central America; 7,000 in Oceania; 5,000 in
China; and 3,000 in Africa.