DETROIT Nov 4 Toyota Motor Corp said
on Tuesday it is recalling about 5,850 cars, most of them in the
United States, for possible loss of steering control.
The Japanese automaker said it is recalling about 5,650
Camry, Camry Hybrid, Avalon and Avalon Hybrid cars from model
year 2014 in the United States because the left front suspension
lower arm could separate from a ball joint and cause the loss of
steering control, which could increase the risk of an accident.
The rest of the recalled cars were sold in Canada and the Middle
East, a spokeswoman said.
Toyota said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or
deaths related to the issue.
The company said dealers will replace the suspension arm at
no cost and notification of the recall will begin in early
December.
