June 29 Toyota Motor Corp said it will add two of its Lexus models to a recall it started in late 2009 to address the risk that a loose floormat could force down the accelerator.

Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. Inc said about 131,800 vehicles of the 2010 RX350 model and about 22,200 vehicles of its 2010 RX450H model would be recalled.

Owners of the vehicles will receive a safety recall notification in early August. Lexus dealers will handle the vehicles at no cost to the customers, the company said in a statement.

Toyota in September 2009 had recalled about 3.8 million vehicles in the United States, citing the floormat risk.

Certain unintended acceleration claims that were made against some Toyota models have caused a worldwide recall of nearly 19 million vehicles from late 2009 to early 2011.

Toyota maintained from the start of its worst safety crisis that the issue was linked to floormats pinning gas pedals down rather than a systemic electronic problem.

US Department of Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood in early 2011 announced that a federal probe essentially agreed with the company's claim.

The U.S. auto safety regulators in April this year announced a proposal that would require brake override systems -- that can stop a vehicle if the accelerator pedal gets stuck open -- on all new passenger cars and trucks, likely by the 2015 model year.