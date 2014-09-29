Sept 29 Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. Inc, a unit of
Toyota Motor Corp, said it would recall about 690,00
Tacoma 4X4 and Tacoma pre-runner pickup trucks to fix issues
with the vehicles' rear suspension system.
"The involved vehicles' rear suspension system contains leaf
springs that are constructed of either three or four leaves.
There is a possibility that a leaf could fracture due to stress
and corrosion," Toyota said in a statement on Monday. (toyota.us/1tbEHHl)
If the vehicle continues to be used, it could lead to the
broken leaf coming in contact with surrounding components,
including the fuel tank and causing a leak, the company said.
"In the presence of an ignition source, this could result in
a fire," the car maker said.
Toyota said it was not aware of any injuries due to this.
The vehicles belong to model years 2005-2011, the company
said.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)