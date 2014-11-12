TOKYO Nov 12 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Wednesday it would recall a combined 361,800 vehicles globally,
including the Camry sedan, covering three separate defects.
Subject to the recalls are 170,000 Camrys to fix a faulty
ball joint that could cause a loss of control of the vehicle.
Europe accounts for the majority with about 120,000 vehicles,
followed by 40,000 in Japan, Toyota said.
Another recall covers 105,800 Hiace, Regius Ace and Dyna
models, mainly in Japan, to replace the fuel pipe. The third
recall is for 86,000 Crown and Crown Majesta models in Japan to
replace the outer seat belt assemblies.
Toyota said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or
deaths from the three recalls.
