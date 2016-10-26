TOKYO Oct 26 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp
on Wednesday said it was recalling a total of about 5.8 million
cars at home and abroad over potentially faulty air bag
inflators made by Takata Corp.
The recall, which includes the Corolla and the Vitz
subcompact hatchback model which is marketed overseas as the
Yaris, covers models produced between May 2000 and November
2001, and April 2006 and December 2014, the company said in an
email.
It affects about 1.16 million vehicles sold in Japan, and
also includes about 820,000 cars sold in China and around 1.47
million cars in the European market.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)