UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, March 30 Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday said it was recalling a total of about 2.9 million vehicles in Japan, China, Europe and other regions including its Corolla Axio sedan and RAV4 SUV crossover due to potentially faulty airbags.
The Japanese automaker said that the latest recalls were part of a wider recall of airbags which use inflators made by Takata Corp ordered by global transport authorities last year.
The air bag inflators in question use a chemical compound which can explode with excessive force after prolonged exposure to hot conditions.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by STephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources