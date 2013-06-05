UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, June 5 Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday said it would recall 4,947 of its UK-registered Prius vehicles due to a brake glitch.
Toyota said the brake in the recalled vehicles may not work as well as it is supposed to because a part used in the electronic brake system may not be strong enough, and could crack.
The Japanese company said the recall affects 4,947 UK-registered third generation Prius built between March and October 2009.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources