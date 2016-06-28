WASHINGTON, June 28 Toyota Motor Corp said late on Tuesday it is recalling 482,000 U.S. hybrid Prius and Lexus CT200h cars because of a possible airbag inflator defect.

The recall covers 2010-2012 vehicles with air bag inflators that could have a small crack in a weld, which could lead to the separation of the inflator chambers. The air bag could partially inflate and the inflator could enter the vehicle interior, increasing the risk of injury, Toyota said. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)