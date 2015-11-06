New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
TOKYO Nov 6 Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it will set up a research & development company with a focus on artificial intelligence technologies in Silicon Valley, and plans to invest $1 billion over the next five yeas.
The new firm, Toyota Research Institute, will be led by CEO Gill Pratt, Toyota's executive technical advisor, and will have a second facility near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, it also said. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.